VFF Central Committee receives donation to building houses for the poor
The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on July 11 received 20 billion VND (856,500 USD) donated by Masterise Group for building 400 houses for poor and disadvantaged families in nine localities.
Representing the donor, Managing Director of Masterise Homes Phan Thi Anh Tuyet said the donation responded to the VFF Central Committee’s appeal for support for a house building programme for disadvantaged people, adding that the group understands the importance of homes for people’s life in particular and social security in general.
Accordingly, new houses will be built and handed over to 50 poor families in each of Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Quang Tri and Yen Bai provinces this year. Meanwhile, 40 others in each of Ha Giang, Kon Tum, Tuyen Quang, Tay Ninh and Quang Binh provinces will benefit from the programme.
The beneficial localities are located in areas vulnerable to natural disasters where local residents still face many hardships in their life.
The house building is scheduled to be completed in December 2022, expected to create momentum for the poor to strive for a better life.
Appreciating the donation, President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien said the Masterise Group’s contribution to the programme helped increase resources for the VFF Central Committee and provinces to assist disadvantaged people.
He affirmed that the house building programme will be carried out properly and transparently./.