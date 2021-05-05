Society Vinh Phuc, Ho Chi Minh City police deal with illegal entries Police in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on May 4 launched criminal proceedings against a local woman for organising illegal entries into Vietnam, in accordance with Article 348 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Nearly 34 million citizens make chip-based ID cards The Departments of Public Security in 63 provinces and cities had collected dossiers of making chip-based ID cards of 33.9 million Vietnamese citizens as of April 27, equal to 67.8 percent of the goal of 50 million cards to be issued before July 1.

Health Deputy PM urges more drastic actions against COVID-19 Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said though complicated, the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically under control, but more drastic actions are needed.