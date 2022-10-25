VFF invites foreign referees to officiate V.League 1
Referee Kim Dae-yong (middle), assistant Song Bong-keun (right) and assistant Ngo Duy Lan in the match between Hai Phong and Hanoi on October 23. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Vietnam Professional Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) have invited foreign referees to officiate in the V.League 1 2022.
On October 23, the VFF and VPF invited Korean AFC Elite-level referees to take charge of the key match between Hai Phong and Hanoi. Kim Dae-yong was the man with the whistle, assisted by Song Bong-keun and Kang Dong-ho, as well as Vietnamese referee Nge Duy Lan.
Malaysian referees will supervise the match between Sai Gon FC and Hai Phong on October 28 at Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.
Hai Phong are currently sat in second with 38 points, two points behind Hanoi FC. Sai Gon FC are stuck at the other end of the table and battling to avoid relegation. They are in 11th position with 19 points, just one point clear of Ha Tinh and HCM City.
The two other foreign referee teams will also run the match between Da Nang and Sai Gon on November 3 at Hoa Xuan Stadium, as well as the match between Viettel and Binh Dinh on November 4 at Hang Day Stadium.
On November 8, foreign referees will also take charge when Ha Tinh host Hoang Anh Gia Lai on November 8 and a game between HMC City and Da Nang at the Thong Nhat Stadium.
More foreigner-officiate games are planned for November 13 and 19, though the VFF and VPF have not announced which matches yet as it depends on the schedule./.