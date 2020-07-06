VFF leader congratulates Hoa Hao Buddhism anniversary
VFF President Hau A Lenh (second from right)
An Giang (VNA) – Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hau A Lenh visited and congratulated the Central Executive Committee of the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha in the southern province of An Giang on July 6, on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of Hoa Hao Buddhism (the 18th day of the fifth lunar month).
Speaking at the event, Lenh lauded the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha’s charity activities, saying that they reflect the sense of national solidarity, contributing to national construction and development.
He wished that Hoa Hao dignitaries and followers would actively contribute to production and trade promotion as well as national economic development as COVID-19 has been under control.
Head of the Central Executive Committee of the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha Nguyen Tan Dat committed to partner with other religions to build a prosperous nation.
There are over 2 million Hoa Hao followers in 22 cities and provinces nationwide at present.
In response to the VFF’s appeal to fight COVID-19, they offered donations in cash and kind worth nearly 3.57 billion VND (155,000 USD).
On the occasion, Lenh also visited and presented gifts to three policy beneficiary families who are Hoa Hao followers in Phu Tan district./.
