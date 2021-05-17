VFF leader extends congratulations to Buddhist followers on Buddha’s birthday
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on May 17 sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist community in and outside the country on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday.
In the letter, Chien extended best wishes to all Buddhist dignitaries and followers, expressing his hope that they will enjoy a peaceful festival and continue to foster the national great unity bloc.
He recognised the effective engagement of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) at all levels in COVID-19 prevention and control, natural disaster relief in the central region as well as social welfare and patriotic movements and campaigns.
The VFF leader lauded the important contributions that the VBS has made to the building of the national great unity bloc and national construction and defence over the years.
“I believe that the VBS will continue to uphold the sound tradition, cultural and ethical values of Buddhism to join hands with the nation in fighting COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Chien.
He asked Buddhist dignitaries and followers to continue to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s directions on pandemic prevention and control and boosting socio-economic development at the same time, while actively joining the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure./.