VFF to conduct inspection and supervision over elections in localities
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The first phase of supervision and inspection over the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 term will be implemented from March 15 to April 13 with five inspection teams, each covering three provinces and centrally-run cities and one district in each locality.
The teams will focus on examining affairs related to the guidance of procedures in introducing candidates, communications on the elections, the organisation of negotiations to introduce candidates to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure, the submission of candidates’ documents, and the collection of voter’s opinions on the candidates, among others.
Speaking at the second meeting of the Steering Committee for the Elections of Deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure in Hanoi on March 4, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man hailed the VFF's specialised agencies in advising the steering committee on the organisation of training courses on election activities, inspection, introduction of candidates, and meetings to collect voters’ opinions.
He asked the agencies to assign officials to take the charge of citizen reception, giving voting guidance, and receiving and handling complaints and denunciations related to the elections.
Man requested the steering committee to continue focusing on guiding localities and member organisations in holding the elections, while discovering their difficulties to give timely solutions, ensuring that the elections take place in a democratic, safe and economical manner in line with the law.
Along with the inspection and supervision activities, the VFF should focus on organising the second negotiation conference at the central level, while continuing to gathering voters’ opinions on the candidates and verifying problems discovered by voters.
The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure is slated for May 23./.