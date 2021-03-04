Politics Vietnam-UK relations enjoy positive and comprehensive growth: Officials Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs To Anh Dung and Minister for Asia at the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Nigel Adams shared pleasure at the positive and comprehensive growth of the Vietnam-UK relationship during their phone talks on March 4.

Politics PM urges completion of draft resolution on specific policies for Thua Thien-Hue Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 4 urged relevant agencies to promptly complete a draft resolution on specific mechanisms and policies for Thua Thien-Hue central province based on the conservation and development of Hue’s heritage and cultural identity, to be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee.

Politics Vietnam, Singapore discuss ways to bolster collaboration Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on March 4, during which they discussed measures to bolster trade exchange and speed up post-pandemic economic recovery, as well as the facilitation of travelling between the two sides.

Politics Vietnam calls for accelerating transition in South Sudan Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam's Permanent Representative to the UN, on March 3 called on the government and relevant sides in South Sudan to accelerate the transitional process and take effective measures to handle violence among communities.