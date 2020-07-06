VIB targets 4.5 trillion VND pre-tax profit in 2020
The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) aims to earn pre-tax profit of 4.5 trillion VND (over 193 million USD) in 2020, up 10 percent year-on-year.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam International Bank (VIB) aims to earn pre-tax profit of 4.5 trillion VND (over 193 million USD) in 2020, up 10 percent year-on-year.
This goal was announced at the bank's Annual General Meeting recently held in HCM City.
During the meeting, VIB's shareholders approved the plan to increase the charter capital to over 11 trillion VND (472 million USD) by distributing bonus shares at the rate of 20 percent.
They also agreed to list the bank's shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange by the end of this year after completing the capital raising procedures./.
