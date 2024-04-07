Vibrant bauhinias light up Muong land
Nguyen Van Troi Street in Hoa Binh city, Hoa Binh province, known as “Ban (Bauhinia) Flower Street”, is now in full bloom, showcasing vibrant colours and creating a romantic atmosphere that attracts many tourists for sightseeing, check-ins, and admiring the scenery.
VNA
