The 30 paintings on display were meticulously crafted by Professor Hoang Dao Kinh over the final three months of 2023.

The paintings boast harmonious colours brimming with light and life.

These paintings create an intriguing contrast with modern shapes soaring gracefully against the angular iron and steel backdrop designed by architect Duong Nguyen Huy.

As someone deeply committed to heritage conservation for over 50 years, work by Professor Doctor Architect Hoang Dao Kinh, whether flowers or still lifes, using subdued or vibrant colours, still bears a touch of nostalgia.

Meanwhile, Huy’s works are crafted from rough, fragmented pieces of iron. He embeds profound philosophical ideas and deep perspectives on the vast universe within these iron blocks.

The natural fusion of paintings and sculptures and the perspectives of the two architects from different generations has given birth to unique and surprisingly interesting artworks.

The “Flowers and Steel” exhibition is currently underway at 22 Hang Buom, Hanoi./.

VNA