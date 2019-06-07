Tam Thanh fishing village in Tam Ky city, Quang Nam province, has been long-known as the first mural village of Vietnam. The village is drawing a great deal of visitors for its colorful wall paintings. In order to make the village even more eye-catching to welcome the upcoming Tam Ky Sea Festival 2019 in mid-June, many artists have gathered in the locality to paint dazzling paintings on coracles there.

80 artworks on coracles are oil paintings with special color mixing techniques which prolongs their lifespan.

During the Tam Ky Sea Festival 2019, the coracles will be exhibited along the local coastline. After the event, they will be exhibited in the communal house. Each year, there will be more artworks being added, creating a collection of painted coracles, contributing to community-based tourism development.-VNA