Vibrant spring energy on show in new art exhibition
An art exhibition to celebrate the success of the 13th Party Congress and the founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) has opened in Hanoi.
The exhibition, titled Mung Dang, Mung Xuan Tan Suu (Congratulations to the Party, Welcome to the Year of the Buffalo) was organised by the Vietnam Fine Arts Association.
The exhibition hosts 167 works of art, created on a variety of materials, including oil, acrylic, lacquer and silk, all diverse in visual languages and styles.
The pieces together make up a lively, beautiful painting of spring in all corners of the country.
Springtime exhibitions have become a tradition for the Vietnam Fine Arts Association. Typically, after a year of hard work, the artists feel more relaxed in their own skin to complete artworks in spring.
Besides typical spring motifs like flowers and red envelopes, many artists chose to represent the buffalo in various forms since the coming Lunar New Year is the Year of the Buffalo, according to the eastern zodiac.
Luong Xuan Doan, Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said the pieces exhibited at this exhibition are like new year greeting cards from the artists.
All of those make up a beautiful picture of spring, full of hope for change of Vietnamese contemporary art and our country, he added.
The exhibition is open until February 10./.