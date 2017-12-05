Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue (R) welcomes Jan Zahradil, Vice Chair of the Committee on International Trade under the European Parliament (Source: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on December 5 for Jan Zahradil, Vice Chair of the Committee on International Trade under the European Parliament (EP) and Chairman of the Friends of Vietnam Group at the EP.Hue thanked Zahradil for his efforts to help establish the Friends of Vietnam Group at the EP as well as his contributions to the relationship between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) and between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the EP.He stressed the important role and contributions of the Committee on International Trade to the two sides’ economic and trade cooperation process.According to him, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is one of the excellent agreements on trade liberalisation.Vietnamese ministries and agencies are checking the draft EVFTA and Investment Protection Agreement and will reply the EU soon, Hue said.The Vietnamese Government wants to welcome the Friends of Vietnam Group to the country in the soonest time, he added.Jan Zahradil stated that the Friends of Vietnam Group at the EP plays an important role in canvassing the EP to approve the EVFTA in 2018.Once taking effect, the agreement will stimulate bilateral economic, trade and investment ties, thus helping meet aspirations of the two business communities.He shared the group’s stance of avoiding the supplementation of non-trade matters to the EVFTA in order to soon submit it to the EP and the Vietnamese NA for discussion and approval.-VNA