Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (centre) and other leaders cast their votes (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution on April 8 approving a list of several vice chairpersons and members of the National Election Council (NEC) with all 449 deputies present at the session voting in favour, or 93.54 percent of all deputies.

Under the resolution, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien, and member of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan were elected as Vice Presidents of the National Election Council.

In the afternoon, 444 participating lawmakers, or 92.5 percent of the total NA deputies, approved the State President’s proposal regarding a list of vice chairpersons and members of the National Defence - Security Council.

Lawmakers cast their votes (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will assume the post of Vice Chairman of the National Defence - Security Council.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son will be members of the council./.