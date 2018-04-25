Melbourne (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on April 25 met with representatives of Vietnamese in Australia’s Victoria state, who account for one third of the Vietnamese community in the country.



This activity forms part of the official’s trip to Australia to attend the 28th Global Summit of Women.



Vice President Thinh applauded contributions made by Vietnamese in Victoria to the development of Vietnam and Australia, as well as the friendship between the two countries.



She said during meetings, Victoria leaders highly valued the overseas Vietnamese (OVs)’s contributions and pledged to create the best possible conditions for the OVs to integrate into the host society and preserve Vietnamese traditions.

Vice President Thinh (R) meets with representatives of Vietnamese in Australia’s Victoria state (Photo: VNA)

Some OVs proposed the Vietnamese Party and the State build mechanisms that enable more than 4 million Vietnamese expatriates worldwide to directly engage in making resolutions of the Party and policies and laws of the State, especially investment and business policies.They also called for the early issuance of policies that allow OVs to participate in the National Assembly.The same day, Vice President Thinh had a meeting with representatives of eight Australian businesses specialising in construction, financial services, real estate and investment.She highlighted the thriving economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Australia, saying the upcoming implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) to which both Vietnam and Australia are signatoriesis expected to contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation in this field.The official used the occasion to brief the Australian businesses on Vietnam’s macro economy, and stressed that the two countries have substantial potential for cooperation in economy, trade and investment as their economies are reciprocal.Australian firms expressed their interest in the Vietnamese market which, they said, boasts potential and competitive edge.They agreed to urge the Australian Government to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese agro-fishery products, garments-textiles, timber products, rubber, smart phones and electronic equipment.They also pledged to increase investments in processing and manufacturing industries, energy, mining, infrastructure, telecommunications, education and agriculture in Vietnam.The enterprises called on the Vietnamese Government to facilitate their upcoming investment projects in the country.On this occasion, the Vice President met with Pete Peterson, the first US Ambassador to Vietnam, and his spouse.Later the same day, she left Melbourne for Sydney in New South Wales state to attend the 28 Global Summit of Women.-VNA