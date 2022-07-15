Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 15.

Politics President requires thorough summary of 10-year implementation of Fatherland protection strategy President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 15 chaired the second meeting of the steering committee for building a project reviewing the resolution of the 11th-tenure Party Central Committee’s 8th session on the Fatherland safeguarding strategy.

Politics Vietnam fosters defence cooperation with Egypt, Japan Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 14 for newly-accredited Egyptian Ambassador to Vietnam Amal Abdel Kader Elmorsi.

Politics Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus Newly-appointed Ambassador of Vietnam to Italy and Cyprus Duong Hai Hung presented his credentials to President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia on July 13.