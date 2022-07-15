Vice President appreciates WHO's assistance for health sector's development
Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan received Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on July 15.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai at the meeting in Hanoi on July 15 (Photo: VNA)
The host affirmed that Vietnam greatly treasures the cooperation with WHO and appreciates the organisation’s important assistance for the development of its health sector, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control.
She thanked countries and international friends, including WHO, its Regional Office for the Western Pacific, the WHO Office in Vietnam as well as Takeshi Kasai himself, for helping Vietnam access sources of vaccines and medical supplies so as to put the pandemic under control.
As a responsible member in the international community, Vietnam has also actively donated face masks and medical supplies to many other countries in the early stages of the pandemic, contributed to the COVID-19 response fund of WHO and the COVAX Facility, and proposed many initiatives at regional and international forums to promote international solidarity and cooperation in response to the pandemic. Notably, it suggested December 27 be designated as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, which was supported by the UN, according to Xuan.
The Vice President asked the WHO Regional Office, the WHO Office in Vietnam and Kasai to continue timely assessment of the COVID-19 situation; share information, experience and recommendations about pandemic prevention and control; and keep assisting Vietnam to develop and produce COVID-19 vaccines so as to ensure sufficient supply and improve regional countries’ access to vaccines.
She also called on WHO to help Vietnam improve the capacity of the healthcare sector, especially at the grassroots level, through providing official development assistance and medical equipment, sharing experience, and training personnel.
For his part, the WHO Regional Director highly valued the country’s efforts in the pandemic fight, particularly its decision to shift to the safe and flexible adaptation to and effective control of COVID-19 in order to boost socio-economic recovery and development.
Noting that the pandemic has yet to be over due to the appearance of new variants, he underlined the important role of grassroots medical establishments - the first places to receive people with health problems. He confirmed more support for Vietnam to improve and develop this system in the time ahead.
Kasai also pledged cooperation with Vietnam in public health care to contribute to sustainable development in the region and the world at large./.