Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (fourth from left) (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has called on nations, organisations and enterprises to join hands in building a legal framework to ensure equality in terms of opportunities for women and help them get adaptive to the fourth Industrial Revolution.Addressing the 2019 Global Summit of Women in Basel, Switzerland on July 4 evening (local time), Thinh said that the development of science and technology may pose a risk of increasing gender gap if women are not equipped with new knowledge, skills and labour methods.She advised women to exert efforts to promote their potential and actively improve themselves to better meet requirements of high-quality jobs and labour movement in the digital era.She emphasised Vietnam’s efforts to create favourable conditions for women to do business and encourage them to get involved in science, technology and hi-tech agriculture.Global Summit of Women's President Irene Natividad and other international delegates spoke highly of Vietnam’s achievements in ensuring gender equality and empowerment for women, as well as the dynamism of its female entrepreneurs.On the same day, the Vietnamese delegation also participated in and made contributions to activities of the summit, including a Ministerial Roundtable discussing the role of Public-Private Partnerships in Advancing Economic Opportunities for Women and Girls, a “Doing Business with Switzerland” forum, and a Leadership Forum themed “Helping to Run Countries”.The Global Summit of Women has been held annually since 1990. It aims to expanding women’s economic opportunities globally through exchanges of working solutions and creative strategies forged by women leaders in different parts of the world. It is a business summit, whose ‘business’ focus is women’s advancement in the global economy.This year’s summit is taking place in Basel from July 4-6 under the theme of “Women: Re-Defining Success”. It attracts the participation of 1,600 delegates from over 70 countries and territories.On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese Vice President received Nadine Girault, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie of Canada’s Quebec state, who expressed her hope that Vietnam will facilitate operation of investors from Canada in general and Quebec in particular.-VNA