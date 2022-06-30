Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (second, left) on June 30 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – On behalf of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 30 attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. as President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure.



The ceremony, held in Manila, also saw the attendance of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte, local officials and residents, and other international guests.



The new President committed to observing the Constitution and laws, and devoting himself to drive the Philippines ahead and bring prosperity and happiness to the Philippine people, while calling on them to stay united.



Following the ceremony, he met with delegation heads of countries and representatives of international organisations, during which the leader affirmed that the new Philippine government wishes to enhance friendship and cooperation with countries, and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



On June 29, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (left) and her Philippine counterpart Sara Duterte . (Photo: VNA)

Xuan congratulated Duterte on her election as Vice President of the Philippines for the 2022-2028 tenure, and noted her belief that Duterte, President Marcos and the new Cabinet will make more contributions to the development and construction of the Philippines.



In return, Duterte congratulated Vietnam on its recent achievements, especially in the COVID-19 fight, economic recovery and growth, saying the Philippines has learned a lot from Vietnam’s experience in efforts to combat the pandemic.



She also thanked Vietnam for its timely support to the Philippine people during the pandemic and natural disasters.



Both leaders noted with pleasure the development of the Vietnam-Philippines strategic partnership across multiple spheres, from politics, national defence and security, to economy, trade, investment, education and culture.



They agreed to increase the exchange of all-level delegations, soon resume bilateral cooperation mechanisms disrupted due to the pandemic, increase trade promotions, expand trade and investment cooperation, particularly in rice, and boost collaboration in education-training, cooperation between localities, and people-to-people exchanges.



Xuan suggested the Philippines create more optimal conditions for Vietnamese people to live and study in the host country.



The two sides also agreed to foster coordination to maintain an environment of peace, stability and cooperation in the East Sea, implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and push ahead with the completion of a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Xuan used the occasion to invite Duterte to pay an official visit to Vietnam./.