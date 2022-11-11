Politics ASEAN needs to join hands to create new growth engine: PM Amidst the regional and global economic slowdown, the ASEAN needs to strongly open its markets, remove trade barriers, and work together to create new growth engines to catch up with current major transition trend, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Embassy promotes trade links between Vietnam, Italy’s Emilia Romagna region Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung has paid a working visit to the northern region of Emilia Romagna, which now accounts for more than 50% of the European country’s total export value to Vietnam, and attended a series of networking events between the local authorities and firms and their Vietnamese partners.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 11 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.