Vice President commends ASEAN Community Women's Group’s activities
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) and Honorary Chairwoman of ACWG Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh has praised the ASEAN Community Women's Group (ACWG) for its practical activities and contributions over the past years.
Receiving a delegation of the ACWG led by its Honorary Chairwoman Ambassador Nguyen Nguyet Nga in Hanoi on March 4 ahead of International Women’s Day, Thinh said with their industriousness, activeness and creativeness, ASEAN women and Vietnamese women in particular have been joining in all fields, contributing to the bloc’s achievements.
The Vice President stressed that in recent years, Vietnamese women have actively participated in economic, political, cultural and social activities thanks to the country’s policies on gender equality and women's empowerment.
The ratio of women in elective agencies at all levels in the country stands at about 25 percent, she said, expressing her belief that the rate would be higher in the near future.
With the dual role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, Vietnam is working hard to deserve the trust of ASEAN member countries and other nations in the world as well.
While highlighting the role of ASEAN women as well as the ACWG, Thinh voiced her hope that the group will continue supporting people, especially women and children, through its exchanges and charity activities.
For her part, Nga briefed on the group’s recent activities, saying that these have contributed to strengthening ASEAN cohesion, people-to-people exchanges and cultural popularization.
The group has raised 3.5 billion VND for social and charitable programmes across Vietnam, and actively taken part in programmes to promote people-to-people exchanges and introduce ASEAN nations’ cultural identity, thus strengthening solidarity and friendship within ASEAN and between the bloc and other countries worldwide, she said.
Nga affirmed that the group will actively support Vietnam’s efforts to promote gender equality, towards enhancing gender equality in the region and the world./.