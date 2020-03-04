Society Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia advised to protect health amid COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia has recently recommended Vietnamese citizens living, studying, working and travelling in the Southeast Asian country to actively protect their health and community in the fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Female diplomats meet ahead of International Women Day The Foreign Ministry’s female staff, the Informal Group of Ambassadors on Gender Equality and ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held a gathering in Hanoi on March 4 on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8).

Society Vietnam’s three universities up in QS rankings The UK’s education organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced on March 4 that Vietnam’s five training branches at three educational establishments have been named in the 2020 QS Stars University Ratings.