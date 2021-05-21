Vice President extends congratulations on Buddha’s birthday in Dong Nai
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited Thuong Chieu monastery in Long Thanh district, the southern province of Dong Nai on May 21 to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday (Vesak day).
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan extends congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday. (Photo: VNA)
Dong Nai (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan visited Thuong Chieu monastery in Long Thanh district, the southern province of Dong Nai on May 21 to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2565th birthday (Vesak day).
Meeting with Most Venerable Thich Thanh Tu, Deputy Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)’s Patronage Council, the Vice President wished Buddhist followers in the province a happy and peaceful Vesak day on behalf of the Party, State, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee.
She spoke highly of the Most Venerable’s contribution to the country’s Buddhism, particularly the revival of Truc Lam Zen sect, and expressed her hope that the Most Venerable, dignitaries and followers will enhance their efforts to strengthen the national solidarity bloc, helping further develop the country.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan wishes Buddhist followers in Dong Nai province a happy and peaceful Vesak day. (Photo: VNA)
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has become more complicated, monks and nuns in Dong Nai in general and at Thuong Chieu monastery in particular need to raise Buddhist followers’ awareness of COVID-19 prevention work, she said.
The Vice President also asked the VBS’s Dong Nai province chapter to join hands with competent authorities to popularise information about the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils of all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Representatives from Thuong Chieu monastery thanked the Party, State, and relevant agencies for creating favourable conditions for the monastery’s activities./.