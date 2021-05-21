Society Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey spotlighted by Brazilian writer President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a way to liberate his country and his influence on revolutionary movements of colonial countries around the world have been highlighted in a story published on the Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB)’s official website earlier this week.

Society Hai Duong works hard to ensure safety of general elections amid COVID-19 The Standing Board of the Party Committee of Hai Duong province on May 20 asked for strengthening urgent measures to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.

Society Organisers of illegal emigration to RoK imprisoned The Hanoi People’s Court on May 20 afternoon announced penalties for eight defendants involved in brokering and organising illegal travel on a special flight to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in late 2018.

Society Hanoi Youth Union members active to popularise election The Hanoi Youth Union has made full use of social networks and utilised technology to promote the image of their members taking part in activities relating to the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels.