Politics Dak Nong works to strengthen ties with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri The Central Highlands province of Dak Nong has made efforts to further foster its cooperation and friendship with the Cambodian province of Mondulkiri over the past years.

Politics Defence Minister Giang meets Lao, Japanese, Cambodian counterparts on sidelines of ADMM-16 Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang had bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Laos, Japan and Cambodia on June 21 while he was in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM).

Politics Vice President meets Vietnamese community in Thailand Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 21 met the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.

Politics Vietnam-Australia Centre officially launched The Vietnam Australia Centre (VAC) has been officially launched by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), becoming a milestone in the Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership.