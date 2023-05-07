Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani at their talks in Doha on May 7 (Photo: VNA)

Doha (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan held talks with Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on May 7 (local time), as part of her official visit from May 6-8.



The Deputy Amir welcomed the visit by Vice President Xuan, saying that it is an important event on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Xuan expressed her impression on achievements made by Qatar in its National Vision 2030 strategy.



Both sides expressed their wish and determination to further promote friendship and all-around cooperation between the two countries for the common benefits of the two peoples.



They agreed to continue consolidating political-diplomatic ties via further facilitating all-level visits, especially those at high level.



On the occasion, Xuan conveyed President Vo Van Thuong’s invitation to Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to soon visit Vietnam this year.



Host and guest vowed to hold cultural, sport and art exchanges, especially on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, thus raising mutual understanding between the two peoples.



They will hold investment and trade promotion events, business forums in the near future. To create a breakthrough for trade cooperation, the Vice President proposed that Qatar create favourable conditions for Vietnamese exports of strengths such as farm produce, aquatic products, and processed food to approach distribution channels, major supermarket systems in the country to increase trade turnover and balance two-way trade.



Vietnam also expects to receive Qatar’s support to build a financial hub and a Halal certification centre to better meet the standards of the Qatari market, Xuan said.



The host affirmed that the State of Qatar prioritises enhancing trade, investment, and agriculture ties with Vietnam. He wished both sides would share exchange experience in areas of strength such as energy, education and training, and agriculture.



They agreed to further improve the effectiveness of cooperation between investment funds and businesses in promising areas such as infrastructure, transportation, ports, and renewable energy.

Vietnam wishes to attract more tourists from Qatar and the Gulf region in the coming time, Xuan said.



The two leaders also discussed specific measures to drive collaboration in other potential fields like high-skilled labour, energy, agriculture, education, green growth, and climate change mitigation.



According to them, thorough preparations for the third session of the Vietnam-Qatar Joint Committee should be made to step up negotiations and signing of bilateral cooperation agreements, thus completing the legal framework for multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.



During a reception for Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani, Xuan proposed that as the Chairman of the Subcommittee under the Vietnam-Qatar Joint Committee, the minister work closely with the Vietnamese side to organise the third session of the Joint Committee as soon as possible to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas.



She also suggested that Qatar create favourable conditions for Vietnamese key export items such as farm produce, seafood, and apparel to access the Qatari market. Furthermore, she proposed that Qatar facilitate cooperation between energy enterprises from both countries in the field of natural gas importation, diversify and expand investment, and improve the legal framework for bilateral cooperation./.