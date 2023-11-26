Oslo (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Norway on November 24 evening (local time) as part of her official visit to the European nation.

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Norway Dinh Nho Hung told the Vice President that with over 23,000 people, the Vietnamese community in Norway is the largest in Northern Europe, who have contributed to the host country's socio-economic and cultural development while regularly engaging in investment and charity activities in Vietnam, and actively supporting the Embassy in its foreign affairs.



Xuan expected and believed that the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) in Norway would continue the tradition of solidarity, working together to build a strong community and serve as an important bridge to popularise Vietnamese culture and images abroad.



She also asked the Embassy to offer all possible support to OVs and promptly grasp their aspirations to propose solutions and initiatives to authorities in the home country./.