Vice President meets Thai Prime Minister in Bangkok
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on June 24, affirming that Thailand is always one of the leading partners of Vietnam in the region.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) and Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at the meeting in Bangkok on June 24 (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Bangkok on June 24, affirming that Thailand is always one of the leading partners of Vietnam in the region.
At the meeting, the two sides shared the view that the Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership has been thriving in all areas, with growing political trust, rising trade and investment, vibrant cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and expanding locality-to-locality ties.
They agreed to increase all-level mutual visits and develop bilateral trade in a balanced and win-win manner to reach 25 billion USD by 2025.
The teaching of Thai and Vietnamese languages in each other’s countries will continue to be encouraged, and Vietnam’s cultural and historical values in Thailand upheld, while locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges promoted, they said.
Both sides also agreed that Vietnam and Thailand will enhance coordination to maintain the solidarity and centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), boost sub-regional cooperation such as in the Mekong sub-region and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), and contribute to the development of the ASEAN Community.
Vice President Xuan, who is in Thailand to attend the 2022 Global Summit of Women, said Vietnam always creates optimal conditions for Thai firms to invest and do business in fields matching both sides’ interests, including energy, automobiles, food processing, textile - garments, electronics, and infrastructure development.
She thanked the Government and local administrations of Thailand for facilitating the building and management of the President Ho Chi Minh relic sites in the country, voicing her hope that the two sides will continue working together to preserve and bring into play the sites' values.
She also asked Thailand to continue providing favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to work and study in the country.
Welcoming the Vietnamese delegation, PM Chan-o-cha said their participation in the Global Summit of Women reflects Vietnam’s attention to raising the roles of women and young people and assisting disadvantaged people.
He congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts, stressing his country attaches importance to their enhanced strategic partnership.
The PM agreed to step up cooperation to foster economic, trade and investment ties, as well as connections between Vietnamese and Thai localities. He also pledged more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in his country so that they can serve as a bridge linking the two countries.
On this occasion, PM Chan-o-cha invited senior leaders of Vietnam to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit slated for late 2022 in Thailand.
Also on June 24, Vice President Xuan received Malaysian Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Binti Mohd Harun, who is also in Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women; Senior Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group Dhanin Chearavanont; and Chairwoman and CEO of WHA Group Khun Jareeporn Jarukornsakul./.