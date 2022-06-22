Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on June 21 met the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani province, as part of her ongoing visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.



Talking to the community, Xuan appreciated the solidarity and mutual support of the Vietnamese expats, their attachment to the homeland and their valuable support to the home country during the resistance war for national independence, as well as for the country’s building and developing cause.



The Vietnamese community has also made many contributions to their second homeland, Thailand, and most recently to the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and other charitable activities.



The Vice President expressed her hope that Vietnamese Associations across Thailand will better meet the needs of the people in solidarity and get-together activities, teach and learn Vietnamese, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the states and people of the two countries.





Vice President talks with teachers at Khanh An, a Vietnamese language school, in Udon Thani, Thailand. (Photo: VNA)

She also wished that there will be more events connecting overseas Vietnamese businessmen and enterprises with those from the homeland to promote investment and trade as well as create more cooperation opportunities between domestic and Thai businesses.



Earlier the same day, the Vice President visited Khanh An, a Vietnamese language school in the locality. She presented Vietnamese historical textbooks to support the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language in the school./.