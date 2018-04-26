Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at the meeting with OVS in Australia (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited the Vietnamese Consulate General and met with representatives of Vietnamese in Sydney on April 25 as part of her trip to Australia to attend the 28th Global Submit of Women.She informed the expatriates about Vietnam’s socio-economic development, stressing that despite difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese Party, State and Government are resolved to fulfil development targets set for 2018.The Vice President highlighted the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Australia, which was established during Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Australia last March.The upgrading of the bilateral relationship has opened up new cooperation opportunities for the two countries, while contributing to peace and development in Asia-Pacific, Thinh said, lauding significant contributions of the Vietnamese community in Australia to the relations.She urged the overseas Vietnamese (OVs) to make greater efforts in order to further contribute to the development of Vietnam and Australia, as well as their friendship.On this occasion, the Vice President cleared up the expatriates’ concerns regarding policies of the Party, State and Government towards OVs in general and Vietnamese in Australia in particular. -VNA