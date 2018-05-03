Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh meets with voters in Vinh Long city and Mang Thit district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, on May 2 - 3. (Photo: VNA)



– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh met with voters in Vinh Long city and Mang Thit district, the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, on May 2 - 3 to update them on the agenda of the fifth session of the 14th National Assembly and listen to their opinions and proposals.At the meeting, the voters spoke highly of the Communist Party and State’s efforts in the fight against corruption and wastefulness. They asked the Party and State to take more drastic actions in this fight and raise awareness and sense of responsibility among Party members.At the same time, they proposed that family members of those committed to acts of corruption must take joint responsibility for their actions.In addition, the voters voiced concerns over numerous issues, including the rampancy of fake goods, goods of unknown origin and low-quality commodities; food safety, environmental protection; distribution of fake and poor quality fertilizers; quality of healthcare services for health insurance card holders; attitude of medical workers towards patients and benefits for governmental employees working at offices of communes, wards and townships.Speaking at the event, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the fifth session of the 14th National Assembly will take place in 19 days, the shortest ever.In response to the voters’ anti-corruption proposals, Thinh affirmed that the Party and State are determined to fight corruption, citing a number of recent high-profile corruption trials as an example.She said that wage policy reforms will be put on the table at the upcoming 7th plenary meeting of the 12th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.In terms of food safety and fake goods, the Vice President requested local authorities to intensify inspection and monitoring of violations and suggested people become smart consumers.-VNA