Vice President meets with Danish Crown Prince
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan met with Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth in Hanoi on November 1, within the framework of their official visit to Vietnam from October 31 to November 3.
Welcoming the Danish guests, Xuan considered the visit a specially meaningful event marking the half-of-century development of the bilateral traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation, and opening up new prospects for the ties.
Informing the guests of Vietnam’s outstanding socio-economic development achievements as well as its priority goals, Xuan expressed her belief that Vietnam will continue receiving cooperation from Denmark in this process.
Frederik affirmed that towards the establishment of the Vietnam - Denmark Green Strategic Partnership, the bilateral cooperation in the environment and climate change adaptation has entered a period of more practical and effective collaboration.
Denmark is willing to accompany and support Vietnam in its efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, he stressed.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan welcomes Danish Crown Prince Frederik (Photo: VNA)The Vietnamese Vice President said that with the support of the Danish Royal Family and the Crown Prince, the bilateral Comprehensive Partnership continues to be consolidated and developed in all fields, through the maintenance of all-level delegation exchanges and close cooperation at multilateral forums, especially in 2023 when the two sides celebrate the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their partnership.
She also showed her hope that more and more Danish enterprises effectively invest in and do business in Vietnam, and the two sides will expand cooperation activities in education-training, culture, labour and people-to-people exchange.
She also took the occasion to thank Denmark for supporting the Vietnamese community living in the country.