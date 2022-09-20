Vice President of Thai Senate welcomed in HCM City
Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan met with visiting Vice President of the Thai Senate Supachai Somcharoen on September 20.
The host said Vietnam and Thailand have been cooperating closely and supporting each other at multilateral forums to achieve mutual targets and help build a sustainable and prosperous ASEAN community.
On behalf of city leaders, he thanked the State and people of Thailand, especially Thai businesses and nationals in HCM City, for supporting local efforts against COVID-19.
Hoan noted his belief that the Thai Senate delegation’s visit will contribute to friendship and cooperation between Vietnam, including HCM City, and Thailand.
Supachai Somcharoen said the two countries, which boast long-standing relations, have been working together to promote bilateral ties in politics, economy, and security, while also assisting each other during testing times.
He congratulated HCM City on its initial achievements in digital transformation and smart city building, adding that it shares many similarities with Thailand’s Bangkok, which has also obtained outstanding economic progress.
The Senate Vice President voiced his hope for more opportunities to foster partnerships with HCM City in fields of common interest.
At the meeting, the two sides also shared information about urban management, fiscal policy, the education system, and smart city building./.