Politics Vietnam’s relations with Belgium, EU now at their prime: ambassador Ambassador Nguyen Van Thao affirmed that the country’s relations with Belgium and the EU are now at their prime while addressing a banquet held on September 19 in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2).

Politics Deputy Defence Minister receives out-going Indian Ambassador Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien on September 20 received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma who has concluded his tenure in Vietnam, and Defence Attaches at the Indian Embassy in Vietnam Col. Varadan Kumar and Col. Dheeraj Kotwal.

Politics State leader receives outgoing Indian ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma in Hanoi on September 20, appreciating the outgoing diplomat’s contributions to the two countries’ cooperation in all aspects, especially during the two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 20.