Politics PM meets with leaders of countries, int’l organisations on WEF sidelines Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time) on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF (WEF-54).

Politics PM receives leaders of world leading businesses in Davos Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted separate receptions in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time) for leaders of the world's leading businesses in the fields of technology, e-commerce, finance and tourism on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Politics Hanoi's art exchange programme helps promote international friendship An international art exchange programme to welcome New Year 2024 was held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) on January 16 as part of activities to nurture and strengthen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and foreign nations around the world.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.