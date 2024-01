Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (R) welcomes President of Ford Motor’s International Markets Group Kay Hart. (Photo: VNA)

– Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception for President of Ford Motor’s International Markets Group Kay Hart in Hanoi on January 17, during which she proposed the US company consider expanding investment cooperation in Vietnam.Congratulating Ford Motor on its achievements over the past 120 years and Ford Vietnam Co. Ltd. on receiving a first-class Labour Order from the Vietnamese State, Xuan said that Ford has invested 208 million USD in the Southeast Asian country, and created jobs for over 5,000 local labourers.With its advantages such as a large population and an important role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam is speeding up administrative and institutional reforms to create the most favourable environment for foreign businesses, including those from the US, she said.In the current period, Vietnam invites partners to invest under new-generation free trade agreements, and carries out policies on green transformation, digital transformation, and sustainable development. Therefore, it hopes the group will have innovations in technology, corporate governance, and human resources training, Xuan said.The Vice President also expressed her hope that Ford Vietnam will continue to carry out community activities to support customers and people, especially in remote and disadvantaged areas.Hart affirmed that Vietnam is one of the company’s key markets in the world, and Ford Motor 's factory in Hai Duong province is one of its three important assembly plants in the region.She informed the host that Ford Motor is considering the development of products and new technologies in Vietnam, and hopes to continue receiving support from Hai Duong province’s authorities and the Vietnamese Government./.