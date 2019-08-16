Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) and President of the Organisation for Supporting World University of Germany (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh affirmed that Vietnam always wants to develop strategic partnership with Germany, during a reception in Hanoi on August 16 for President of the Organisation for Supporting World University of Germany and member of the Council of Vietnamese – German University (VGU) Kambiz Ghawami.



Thinh expressed her belief that the Vietnamese and German governments, and authorities of Hessen state will sign an agreement on the VGU at the earliest time.



As Vietnam and Germany will celebrate the 45th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year, she asked Ghawami and authorities of Hessen state to support celebration initiatives.



She wished that Germany would continue supporting the European Union’s early ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to boost trade and investment.



According to her, a number of important works in Vietnam bear the hallmarks of Germany such as the Vietnamese National Assembly House, the National Convention Centre and Hanoi Museum.



She said she hoped that as a close friend of Vietnam, Ghawami will make further contributions to boosting bilateral links, especially in education – training.



Ghawami, for his part, said Hessen state has come up with many plans to reinforce ties with Vietnam on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries next year.



He expressed his wish that the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training will work out a specific programme to celebrate the occasion, and strive to sign an education – training cooperation agreement soon.



On VGU project, he said he hoped that the Vietnamese side will provide it with all possible support.-VNA