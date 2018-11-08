Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh received a delegation of more than 60 religious dignitaries from the northern province of Ha Nam in Hanoi on November 8 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh received a delegation of more than 60 religious dignitaries from the northern province of Ha Nam in Hanoi on November 8.



At the meeting, the leader spoke highly of Ha Nam’s socio-economic development in recent times, especially the province’s achievements in the national target programme of building new-style rural areas as well as efforts in sustainable poverty reduction.



In addition, the province has built a stable political system, ensuring security and order in its localities.



Thinh noted that the dignitaries have greatly contributed to guiding religious followers to implement policies of the Party and State, escape poverty, and fight against social vices.



Affirming the Party and State’s consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the freedom of belief and religion of all people, the Vice President asked the dignitaries to continue encouraging followers to bolster economic development, while also abiding by the Party and State’s guidelines and regulations, especially policies on religion, and pay due attention to the construction of worshipping establishments.



She added that the Party, Government, and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) need to work together closely to better understand religious activities, as well as meet with religious followers to promptly address their problems and honour outstanding individuals and organisations.



In response, President of the VFF Ha Nam chapter Ha Thi Minh Tam said local religious organisations have contributed to the province’s achievements over the years. Religious dignitaries in the province play significant roles in guiding religious followers to follow guidelines and regulations on social welfare and carry out humanitarian activities, as well as enhance national defence.



Ha Nam is currently home to more than 25,000 followers of three recognised religions, which are Buddhism, Catholicism, and Protestantism, accounting for 29.5 percent of the province’s population.–VNA