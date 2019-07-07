Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (centre) presents a keepsake to members of the Vietnamese expert-intellectual group in Switzerland (Photo: VNA)



Bern (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hosted a reception for members of the Vietnamese expert-intellectual group in Switzerland on July 6, as part of her trip to the central European country to attend the 2019 Global Summit of Women.



At the meeting, she was informed about the group’s idea of developing a Vietsearch software, which aims to serve information and connection demand of overseas Vietnamese worldwide, and capitalize on their untapped potential.



The idea came from the fact that there are currently 4.5 million Vietnamese expatriates living across the globe. In 2018, about 10 million Vietnamese travelled abroad.



Lauding the initiative, Thinh recommended the group contact public agencies and organisations back home like the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, Vietnam Women's Union, or Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to learn more about the demand of domestic partners and to make the software a bridge linking not only Vietnamese communities but also Vietnamese to foreign friends.



The official also asked the group to seek assistance from the Vietnam Embassy in Switzerland when necessary.



Earlier the same day, Thinh visited the FHNW University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland in Aargau.



The university houses 12,419 international students, including 15 from Vietnam. It has cooperated with about 400 partners worldwide, with four training collaboration programmes carried out with Vietnam.



Meeting with the university’s management, the Vice President stressed Vietnam’s policy of attaching importance to the development of human resources, particularly a high-quality workforce, in a bid to become a modern industrialised nation.



She affirmed that Vietnam considers education a top priority and is willing to create maximum opportunities for Vietnamese to access advanced educational systems in foreign countries nations, including Switzerland.-VNA