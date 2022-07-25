Vice President shows gratitude for female Truong Son soldiers
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (red dress) takes photo with female Truong Son soldiers (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on July 25 received a delegation of the Female Truong Son Soldiers’ Association, on the occasion of the 75th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), and the 63rd Traditional Day of Truong Son Soldiers (May 19).
The leader said she was touched talking to female Truong Son soldiers who directly fought and served logistics in the anti-American resistance war, whose services contributed greatly to the liberation of the South and the reunification of the nation on April 30.
Showing her gratitude for the sacrifice by those soldiers during the struggle for national liberation, Xuan stressed that Party and State leaders always pay special attention to and continuously perfect policies dedicated to people who rendered service to the nation.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)She asked the Female Truong Son Soldiers Association in particular and the Vietnam Truong Son Association in general to continue stepping up the dissemination and education on the patriotism and national pride to generations, especially young people.
President of the Female Truong Son Soldiers Association Tran Thi Chung emphasised that in the coming time, the association will work to educate the tradition of patriotism to the whole society, support poor members and those living in extremely difficult circumstances to contribute to social welfare work.
The Female Truong Son Soldiers Association now has more than 30,000 members./.