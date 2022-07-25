Society Southern provinces hold reburial, memorial services for fallen soldiers The Mekong Delta provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang on July 25 held memorial and reburial services for remains of Vietnamese soldiers, including 58 sets of volunteer soldiers who fell in Cambodia during wartime.

Society Vietnamese young intellectuals, entrepreneurs in US want to help with HCM City's development Vietnamese young intellectuals and entrepreneurs in the US have expressed their wish to contribute to the development of Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular at a recent meeting with a delegation of HCM City officials led by the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai during their visit to the US.

Society Vietnam’s peacekeeping engineering unit launches first humanitarian work in Abyei Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has recently coordinated with Pakistani forces to organise its first humanitarian activity, focusing on medical examination, medicine, and gift-giving to locals in the Amiet Market, the 2nd most populated area in Abyei.