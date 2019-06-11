Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (Photo: VNA)

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will attend the 5th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) to be held in Dushabe, the capital city of Tajikistan from June 14-15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia. It is a forum based on the recognition that there is a close link between peace, security and stability in Asia and in the rest of the world.The idea of convening the CICA was first proposed by the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy H.E. Mr. Nursultan Nazarbayev, on October 5 1992, at the 47th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.CICA has 27 members, and 12 observers including Belarus, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Ukraine, the US, the International Organisation for Migration(IOM), the League of Arab States (LAS), the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) and the United Nations (UN).The Dushanbe Summit is a continuation of the efforts of the CICA member countries, applied since 2002, from the day of the First Summit. It is expected that the Summit will bring together high-level delegations to adopt an ambitious Declaration covering all issues of cooperation within the CICA.The Dushanbe Summit will serve as an effective platform for discussing and resolving the remaining and new problems encountered in Asia, as well as for promoting initiatives and finding effective mechanisms at a very high level.-VNA