Politics MoIT, China’s market regulation agency strengthen cooperation Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien on June 28 met with head of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation Luo Wen to discuss ways to further cooperation between the ministry and the administration.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest June 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.

Politics Foreign Minister highlights results of PM’s official visit to China Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China has contributed to concretising the common perceptions of the two Party General Secretaries, especially the joint statement on continuing to promote and deepen the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership issued in December 2022, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.