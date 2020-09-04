Vice President visits policy beneficiaries in Tien Giang
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh hands over the gifts to students in Hau My Bac B commune of Tien Giang province (Photo: VNA)
Tien Giang (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on September 4 visited policy beneficiaries in Hau My Bac B and Tan Phu communes in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.
As Chairwoman of the Sponsorship Council of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC), Thinh presented scholarships worth 1 million VND (43 USD) each to 50 extremely disadvantaged children in Hau My Bac B commune, Cai Be district, which are sourced from the NFVC and donations.
On the occasion, a bridge linking the two hamlets of My Trung and Hau Quoi of the commune was inaugurated, which was built with a funding of 800 million VND provided by the NFVC together with Grab ride-hailing company.
The new bridge is hoped to create favourable conditions for local students to go to school ahead the 2020-2021 academic year and contribute to socio-economic development of the commune in particular and Dong Thap Muoi sub-region covering the three provinces of Tien Giang, Dong Thap and Long An.
The Vice President also visited Heroic Mother Pham Thi Tuoi in Tan Phu commune, Cai Lay township, and offered cash and kind to 30 other policy beneficiaries, along with 50 scholarships worth 1 million VND each and 30 bicycles to poor students./.