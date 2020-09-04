Society Top leader embraces teachers, students ahead of new school year General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 4 called upon the education sector to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the eve of the new 2020-2021 school year.

Labourers from the informal sector who have been seriously affected by COVID-19 pandemic will benefit from the second support package proposed by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

A project on water and flood management in the northern province of Vinh Phuc has had a significant role to play given the locality has been facing major inundation for many years, especially during the wet season.

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens have returned home safely from Japan on a flight on September 3.