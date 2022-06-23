Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on June 23. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had meetings with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the President of the Vietnam - Thailand Friendship Association, and executives of AMATA, Siam Piwat and Central Groups on June 23 within the framework of her visit to Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women (GSW) 2022.



Talking to the Thai Deputy Prime Minister, Vice President Xuan praised Thailand's efforts to organise an international women's conference attracting the participation of many countries.

The Thai official spoke highly of Vietnam's participation at the summit in Thailand, saying it reflects Vietnam's support for Thailand's host role, and respect for gender equality, making an important contribution to the success of the event.



On directions for the two countries' ties in the time ahead, the two sides agreed to strengthen collaboration to effectively implement agreements reached by senior leaders, including promoting exchange of delegations at all levels, strengthening connectivity of the two countries' economies, infrastructure and supply chains, creating favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries and boosting people-to-people exchanges. They also committed to strengthen coordination in regional and sub-regional cooperative mechanisms such as ASEAN and Mekong, contributing to peace, development and common prosperity of the region.



At her meeting with the President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association and chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Sanan Angubolkul, the Vice President suggested that the association continue to hold activities in the economic, cultural, social and technical fields, especially creating conditions for businesses of the two countries to meet and seek investment opportunities.



Sanan Angubolkul said that Thailand always attaches importance to the role of Thai people of Vietnamese origin. He said in the near future, the association will organise visits and increase cultural, education and sports exchanges which were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Meeting with Vikrom Kromadit, President of Amata Group, the Vice President welcomed AMATA's development plans and informed him that Vietnam has issued a strategy on attracting foreign direct investment in the 2021-2030 period which encourages invesment in environmentally friendly projects and those use advanced technologies.



The president of Amata Group said the group plans to expand industrial park projects and develop smart cities in Vietnam in the near future.



Meanwhile, the CEO of Siam Piwat Group, Chadatip Chutrakul told the Vietnamese leader that her group is interested in real estate projects in Vietnam.

Jariya Chirathivat, Executive Vice President - Business Development at Central Group, expressed her wish that Vietnam will continue to create favourable conditions for the group to expand investment in the country, including in real estate and office services./.