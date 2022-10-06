Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan to attend 6th CICA Summit, visit Croatia
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA 6) at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang announced at a regular press conference on October 6.
During her trip that will last from October 9 to 14, the Vice President will also engage in some bilateral activities in Kazakhstan, and then pay a visit to Croatia at the invitation of Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
Vietnam joined CICA in 2010, and has been an active and responsible member of the Conference, the spokesperson said.
Hang added that the CICA Secretariat and member countries appreciate Vietnam’s socio-economic development and response to COVID-19, as well as the country’s prestige in and contributions to the settlement of regional and global issues.
Meanwhile, Vietnam and Kazakhstan have a good traditional friendship, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, the spokesperson said, adding that the two countries have maintained the exchange of delegations at all levels, closely coordinated and supported each other at multilateral forums.
According to Hang, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral trade turnover has increased almost three-fold to 623 million USD compared to the time before the free trade agreement signed in 2015 between Vietnam and EAEU, to which Kazakhstan is a member, took effect.
Vietnam and Croatia also enjoy a traditional friendly relationship. Spokesperson Hang said the two countries have recently maintained contact when participating in multilateral forums as well as the periodic political consultations between the two foreign ministries.
She noted that bilateral economic and trade cooperation has good potential for development, with trade turnover recently showing positive growth.
The spokesperson informed that Vice President Xuan will deliver an important speech at the plenary session of CICA 6. She will hold bilateral meetings with the executive director of CICA and heads of delegations of some countries.
The Vice President will also hold talks and meetings with high-ranking leaders of the two countries./.