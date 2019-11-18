Vice President welcomes Governor of Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh received Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji in Hanoi on November 18, applauding her guest’s contributions to relations between the Japanese prefecture and Vietnamese localities.
Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (R) and Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji at the meeting in Hanoi on November 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh received Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji in Hanoi on November 18, applauding her guest’s contributions to relations between the Japanese prefecture and Vietnamese localities.
Vice President Thinh said Vietnam-Japan relations are flourishing with increasingly enhanced political trust.
She noted Japan remains one of the leading partners of Vietnam as it is the largest ODA supplier as well as an important investor and trade partner of the Southeast Asian nation.
Additionally, the friendship, cooperation and exchanges between Vietnamese and Japanese localities have been expanding and attained substantive outcomes. Labour cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties have also been strengthened. Vietnamese people are currently the third biggest foreign community in Japan, she said.
The Vice President appreciated the Kanagawa Governor’s efforts to promote relations between his prefecture and Vietnamese localities through practical initiatives and activities, particularly the successful organisation of the annual Vietnam Festival in Kanagawa which, she said, has greatly helped to popularise Vietnam’s images to locals and foreign visitors.
She also applauded the second Kanagawa Festival in Hanoi on November 16-17, which has helped deepen the two peoples’ mutual understanding and trust, expressing her hope that the event will continue in the years to come.
At the meeting, Thinh asked Governor Kuroiwa to encourage more Kanagawa businesses to invest in the fields with their strength in like manufacturing, trade, services and agro-forestry-fisheries, affirming that Vietnam will create the best possible conditions for them to invest and do business.
She also called on the visiting official to provide more favourable conditions for Vietnamese people in Kanagawa and to further step up cultural and people-to-people exchange.
For his part, Kuroiwa pledged more efforts to foster substantive cooperation and mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Japanese, including between people of his prefecture and Vietnamese localities.
He also showed his support for Kanagawa and Hanoi to continue organising and turn the Kanagawa Festival in Hanoi into an annual cultural event.
The official said he believes that the two countries will keep bolstering multifaceted ties in the coming time, thereby contributing to both sides’ development./.