World Vietnamese defence minister urges more internal integrity within ASEAN The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should exert more efforts to enhance internal integrity so as to flexibly cope with external challenges and impact, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich said on November 17.

Politics Defence Minister meets Thai Deputy PM, Indonesian counterpart Politburo member, Defence Minister, Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich met Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwan and Defence Minister of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto in Bangkok on November 16.

Politics Kazakhstan lower house chairman concludes Vietnam visit Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on November 15 concluded his official visit to Vietnam which began November 13.

Politics Vietnam, India enhance defence ties The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.