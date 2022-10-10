Politics Vietnamese Vice President begins official visit to Croatia Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and a delegation of Vietnam arrived in Zagreb on October 9 afternoon (local time), beginning their official visit to Croatia.

Politics NA Chairman pays working visit to Thai Nguyen province The northern province of Thai Nguyen has a new city, Pho Yen, as a resolution on the establishment of the entity was announced at a ceremony on October 9 with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attending.

Politics Party Central Committee releases announcement of sixth session The 13th Party Central Committee held the sixth session in Hanoi from October 3 to 9 to discuss the Politburo’s proposals, plans, and reports related to some major issues, according to its announcement.