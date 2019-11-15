Victory over UAE puts Việt Nam on top of the group
Vietnam took a huge step towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup with a 1-0 win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Nov. 14. Vietnam now lead Group G in the second round of the Asian qualifiers.
Coach Park Hang-seo’s team started under pressure and the away side dominated the ball in the early stages (Photo: VNA)
In the 37th minute, home forward Nguyễn Tiến Linh skipped past the defence and was bundled over by last man Khalifa Al Hammadi. Japanese referee Jumpei Iida had no choice but to show him the red card (Photo: VNA)
The opening goal came at the 44th minute as Linh unleashed an unstoppable rocket into the top corner from 25 yards out (Photo: VNA)
Supporters in Ho Chi Minh City gather to watch the match (Photo: VNA)
