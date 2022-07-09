Video clip Vietnam: Di de yeu! – Wonders of Vietnam. Photo:vietnamtourism.gov.vn

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has launched a video clip Vietnam: Di de yeu! – Wonders of Vietnam (Vietnam: Travel to Love! - Wonders of Vietnam) to introduce beautiful destinations of Vietnam.



It is expected to bring impressive and unforgettable experiences to visitors



The clip is part of a programme promoting Vietnamese tourism on YouTube, organised by the VNAT, with support from Vinpearl and Google.



The video, which lasts 1 minute and 31 seconds, offers viewers a brief tour of renowned places in Vietnam such as Ban Goc waterfall in Cao Bang province, Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh province, which is called “Ha Long Bay on land” with numerous caves, mountains, trees and historic relics, and the two UNESCO-recognised world cultural heritages of Hue ancient capital in Thua Thien-Hue province and My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province.



In addition to admiring the beautiful natural scenery and exploring the country’s history and culture, visitors also enjoy lively and attractive activities at leading modern resort and entertainment facilities in Phu Quoc and Nha Trang cities.





Ban Gioc waterfall is one of Vietnam's most impressive natural sights in the northeastern province of Cao Bang. (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

According to VNAT, the development of new and unique products and refreshment of existing ones will be a key factor in attracting tourists from all over the world in the context that the tourism industry is striving to recover quickly.



In the first six months of 2022, the tourism industry has served 60.8 million domestic visitors, up 1.9 times over the same period last year and 1.3 times over 2019’s figure, exceeding the target of 60 million for the whole year. The number of foreign visitors is also on the rise./.