Video clip promoting Japanese tourism released in Vietnam
Nhi Thang Family (Photo: Japan National Tourism Organisation)Hanoi (VNA) - The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) on February 14 released a video clip promoting Japanese tourism with the participation of Nhi Thang Family, including renowned Vietnamese singer Dong Nhi, businessman Ong Cao Thang and their daughter Winnie.
The video clip is part of a large-scale Japanese tourism promotion campaign on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (September 21, 1973-2023). The clip can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iR7smKYxmZE.
During the campaign, which began in November 2022, the Nhi Thang family was appointed as the local Japan tourism ambassadors.
The JNTO has organised numerous promotional activities, including participating in travel, and stepping up online advertising to attract more Vietnamese visitors to the country.
According to the JNTO in Vietnam, 28,200 Vietnamese people visited Japan in December 2022, down 7.9% against that in the same month of 2019 before the COVID-19 broke out, and bringing the total number in the whole year to 284,000./.