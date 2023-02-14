Travel Binh Dinh, a “hidden gem” for tourists: conference With wild landscapes, clear and turquoise water at beaches and abundant cultural sites, the central province of Binh Dinh has become a rising star on central Vietnam’s tourism map, said Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang.

Travel Two Vietnamese cities among ASEAN's best tourist destinations Two Vietnamese cities, Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An, have been listed among the Top 6 ASEAN destinations winning TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of The Best 2023 Awards.

Travel Infographic Vietnam wins at ASEAN tourism awards Many Vietnam destinations and establishments were nominated and won in different categories at the ASEAN Tourism Awards, held as part of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023, which wrapped up in Jakarta, Indonesia on February 5.