Video contest helping raise awareness about gender-biased sex selection
Illustrative image (Photo: internet)
Hanoi (VNA) - A contest on making a short clip with the theme “Girls deserve to shine” was launched in Hanoi on August 10, with the aim of raising public awareness about gender-biased sex selection in pregnancies.
Funded by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam and the Norwegian Government, the contest is being implemented by the Centre for Studies and Applied Science in Gender - Family - Women and Adolescents (CSAGA) in conjunction with social network Tik Tok.
In order to attract the attention of the community, especially young people, to issues regarding gender-biased sex selection in pregnancies and to encourage young people’s creativity in social issues, the contest is being held on the TikTok platform.
Anyone with a TikTok account can join the contest by recording a short clip with the hashtag #SinhcongaiHainiemvui.
Content should convey a positive message about the role of women and girls in life, oppose gender stereotypes and discrimination between men and women, promote good practices in respect to women and girls, and criticise and change the preference for boys over girls among parents.
Entries close on August 24, and an awards ceremony for winners is slated for August 27.
Gender-biased sex selection in pregnancies remains an issue in Vietnamese society, leading to an imbalance in the sex ratio at birth because many girls are terminated. According to the results of the 2019 population and housing census, the sex ratio at birth in Vietnam remains high, with 111.5 boys per 100 girls, instead of the “natural” ratio of 105-106 boys per 100 girls./.