Video meeting discusses Vietnam-Russia economic ties amid COVID-19
Moscow (VNA) – The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAN) and Vietnam’s National University of Economics (NEU) hosted a video conference on June 4 to discuss the Vietnam-Russia economic relations amid new challenges.
The event, which marked the Vietnam Year in Russia and Russia Year in Vietnam, was attended by Chairman of the Vietnam National Committee for the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC) Vo Tri Thanh and experts from ministries and governmental agencies as well as leading universities and academies from both sides.
In her opening remarks, Dr. Elena Lenchuk, head of the RAN’s institute of economy, said the event aims to mark the 70th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic ties.
She spoke highly of the close cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, saying against the backdrop of globlisation and new global challenges, Russia is interested in strengthening relations with the Asia-Pacific, particularly Vietnam which has seen robust economic growths in recent years.
A total of 14 presentations were delivered throughout three sessions of the event. The first session reviewed the main trends in the trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Russia over the last decade (2010 – 2020), the second discussed the bilateral relations which are being challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the third was on declining global oil prices and the energy cooperation between the two sides./.