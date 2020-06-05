Business HCM City attracts 1.6 billion USD in FDI in first five months Ho Chi Minh City attracted a combined 1.6 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first five months of 2020, or 57.67 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business IZs, EZs attract 4.3 billion USD in January-May Industrial zones (IZs) and economic zones (EZs) attracted 390 foreign-invested projects with a total registered capital of 4.3 billion USD in the first five months of this year, according to the latest updates of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on June 5 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on June 5, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business HCM City supports workers, businesses affected by COVID-19 The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has spent 465 billion VND (20.2 million USD) supporting more than 336,550 business households and employees seriously affected COVID-19, according to Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Minh Tan.