Business Vinfast US to join US-ASEAN Business Council US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) announced on December 15 that VinFast US, member of Vietnam’s largest private corporation Vingroup, has become the newest member of the council.

Business Public investment engine of growth for 2023: Experts Given the little room left for monetary policy to add stimulus to the economy, fiscal policy would be the engine of growth next year, according to Ho Sy Hung, Vice Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises.

Business Dinh Vu port allowed to receive big vessels The Ministry of Transport has just approved a proposal from the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) to use Dinh Vu port to handle containers and receive vessels up to 40,000 DWT.