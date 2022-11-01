Business Vietnam pushes forward economic ties with Egypt The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt has been actively and proactively promoting economic diplomacy to further boost bilateral economic, trade, investment and tourism ties, Ambassador Nguyen Huy Dung told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview in Cairo.

Business VinFast recalls 730 VF e34 cars to replace sensors The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Vietnam Competition and Consumer Authority has announced the recall of 730 VF e34 electric cars of Vinfast, which are available only in the domestic market, to check and replace their side crash sensors.

Business Vietjet offers cheap tickets for Lunar New Year holiday Passengers can easily book Vietjet’s hundreds of thousands of attractive promotional tickets to fly during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Business Hanoi has first nightlife district Hanoi’s first nightlife district has been inaugurated in the Ocean Park area of Gia Lam district.