Vientiane ceremony marks repatriation of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains
The ceremony to hand over and repatriate Vietnamese martyrs' remains in Vientiane on April 29 (Photo: vov.vn)Vientiane (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Vientiane capital of Laos on April 29 to hand over and repatriate three sets of remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while performing the international duties in Laos.
The event was attended by Maj. Gen. Siphone Chansomevong, Political Commissar of the Vientiane capital Military Command; Sen. Lt. Col. Ha Duc Hung, head of Ha Tinh province’s team for searching remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts; and Lao officials.
Participants laid wreaths and offered incense in commemoration of the martyrs.
The coordination in searching, collecting, and repatriating Vietnamese martyrs’ remains has been carried out under the two governments’ agreement, as well as the consensus between leaders of the two Parties and States.
From 2000 to 2020, the central province of Ha Tinh has worked with the Vientiane Military Command to seek and retrieve 124 sets of remains of Vietnam’s volunteer soldiers and experts who fell during the resistance wars in Laos. Three sets of martyrs’ remains were found and repatriated in the 2020-2021 dry season./.