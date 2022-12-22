Politics Vietnam, Indonesia aim to reach 15 billion USD in two-way trade before 2028 Vietnam and Indonesia have agreed to lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD or above before 2028, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo told the press following their talks in Jakarta on December 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Thorough preparations made for deploying personnel to UN peacekeeping mission Vietnam is about to send four more officers to the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, and thorough preparations are being made to help them successfully perform duties.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Defence diplomacy contributes to protecting Fatherland early, from afar Defence diplomacy is an important part of the external policy of the Vietnamese Party and State. Over the years, with the motto of protecting the Fatherland early and from afar through peaceful measures, defence diplomatic activities have been carried out in a diverse and effective manner, positively contributing to the country’s international integration.