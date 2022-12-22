Vientiane get-together marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army
Within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Defence Attaché Office and the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos coordinated with the Lao Ministry of National Defence to hold a get-together on December 22 in Vientiane for Lao military students who once studied in Vietnam.
Attending the event were Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Chansanmone Chanyalath; Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong; Senior Lieutenant General Luong Dinh Hong, Political Commissar of the National Defence Academy of Vietnam; Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien; representatives of the Defence Attaché Office, the Vietnamese community; officials of Lao ministries and agencies, and nearly 300 military officers of Laos who once studied in Vietnam.
Hong expressed his hope that leaders of the Lao Party, State and Ministry of National Defence continue to trust and feel secure in sending their soldiers and students to get training in Vietnam.
He said he believed these trainees continue to be important factors contributing to building the revolutionary, regular and elite Lao People's Armed Forces, successfully implementing the national construction and defence cause; and serve as a bridge to tighten the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.
General Chansanmone Chanyalath affirmed the Lao Party, State and people always bear in mind the valuable support of the VPA for Laos’s cause of national construction and safeguarding.
In its foreign policy, Laos always attaches importance to, prioritises and does its best to, together with the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people, preserve and develop the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations, armies and people to a new height./.